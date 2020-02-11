Employees at Saia's Madison, Wisconsin terminal were recently recognized for volunteering during the company's National Day of Service. To honor their volunteer spirit, team members were awarded a commemorative sweatshirt.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce that Saia LTL Freight’s Madison, Wisconsin terminal had the highest percentage of employees, 85%, volunteer during the company’s National Day of Service. To recognize their enthusiasm and volunteer spirit, team members were recently awarded with a commemorative sweatshirt.



Held last December 14, Saia’s National Day of Service coincided with National Wreaths Across America Day, where employees across the carrier’s network participated in wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries around the nation. In addition to laying wreaths, Saia also provided transportation services and select drivers were able to assist in hauling wreaths.

By placing wreaths on the graves of U.S. military veterans at more than 1,600 national cemeteries, including Arlington National Cemetery, Wreaths Across America (WAA) strives each year to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children about freedom. As a nonprofit organization that receives no government funding, WAA continually recruits and works closely with thousands of volunteers who organize local ceremonies, raise funds to sponsor wreaths, and participate in events.

"We are proud to recognize our Madison team members for their efforts during a time that is typically very busy for most everyone," said Saia Vice President of Safety and Human Resources Karla Staver. "In doing so, they helped honor and remember the sacrifices made by our nation’s military veterans."

Each year, close to two million wreaths are placed by the nonprofit by more than two million volunteers nationwide. Since forming a partnership with WAA, Saia’s National Day of Service has been an enormous success thanks to the support of its employees. Over 3,000 Saia personnel and family members have volunteered to lay wreaths in honor of the nation’s veterans.

