NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Spirit between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Spirit investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Spirit during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 10, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

