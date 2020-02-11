EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS), today announced that, on February 5, 2020, the independent directors approved five equity awards under CHF Solution’s New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan, as material inducements to five individuals entering into employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.



In connection with entering into employment with CHF Solutions, the five individuals, who were not previously employees or directors of CHF Solutions, received options to purchase an aggregate of 28,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option awards have an exercise price of $0.448 per share, the closing price of CHF Solution’s common stock on February 5, 2020, the date of the grant. The options have ten-year terms and vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting one year after the date of grant and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 approximately equal monthly increments, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire’s option agreement.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative technology. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® and Aquadex SmartFlow™ systems for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow Systems

The Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems are clinically proven therapies that provide a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and for extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company has submitted an application to the FDA requesting for 510(k) clearance of the Aquadex SmartFlow system, including pediatric patients who weigh 20kg or more. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

