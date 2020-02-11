Featuring advanced clarity and premium glass-like feel, Ultra Clear+ and VisionGuard+ integrate anti-microbial technology that kills 99.99% of surface bacteria. Ultra VisionGuard+ also protects eyes against overexposure to high-energy visible blue light.

Featuring advanced clarity and premium glass-like feel, Ultra Clear+ and VisionGuard+ integrate anti-microbial technology that kills 99.99% of surface bacteria. Ultra VisionGuard+ also protects eyes against overexposure to high-energy visible blue light.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced Ultra VisionGuard®+ and Ultra Clear+ for the all-new Samsung Galaxy® S20 , S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones. Featuring advanced clarity and premium glass-like feel, Ultra VisionGuard+ combines anti-microbial technology that kills 99.99% of surface bacteria and germs, and Eyesafe® technology to safeguard against overexposure to high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. Ultra Clear+ has the same anti-microbial treatment, while delivering unbeatable strength to protect Samsung’s latest smartphones.



“InvisibleShield’s screen protectors with anti-microbial technology are a testament to our continued efforts to promote overall digital wellness,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for InvisibleShield. “Smartphones are an integral part of our daily lives. Shatter protection and device compatibility are expected, but InvisibleShield takes it a step further by incorporating bacteria fighting properties and harmful HEV blue light filtration.”

Ultra VisionGuard+ and Ultra Clear+ feature anti-microbial technology infused in both solutions to promote digital wellness by eliminating 99.99% of harmful bacteria on device screens1. The technology was tested to last the typical life of the screen protector and won’t wear off over time. Both products also offer the same advanced shatter protection first introduced with InvisibleShield’s Ultra Clear film. Ultra VisionGuard+ and Ultra Clear+ both feature Self-Healing Nano-Memory Technology™ which means they are scientifically formulated with smart molecules to self-heal from minor scratches and dings.

Ultra VisionGuard+ features a protective Eyesafe® technology layer that filters harmful HEV blue light without distorting the color performance of the screen display. Additionally, Ultra VisionGuard+ is treated with anti-microbial properties that inhibit the growth of algae, mold, and mildew1 and features a unique surface finish for a glass-like feel.

Ultra Clear+ is an ultra-thin film screen protector that provides users complete edge-to-edge protection while maintaining the touch sensitivity of the device screen. Featuring the same anti-microbial technology as Ultra VisionGuard+, Ultra Clear+ kills 99.99% of surface bacteria1. Advanced high-definition clarity combined with a high gloss finish makes Ultra Clear+ feel as great as the device’s own screen.

InvisibleShield’s Ultra VisionGuard+ and Ultra Clear+ for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

Pricing & Availability:

InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+ ($44.99 SRP) for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is now available on InvisibleShield.com and at Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint stores nationwide. InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ ($29.99 SRP) for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is available now on InvisibleShield.com and at Best Buy, Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile stores nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device2. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection3.

1Source: SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Branch, February 2019; SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Branch, May 2019.

2Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

3Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2016 - Nov. 2019.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, VisionGuard, and Self-Healing Nano-Memory Technology are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Samsung Galaxy is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Healthe LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Contacts

Media:

The Brand Amp

Christina Rotar

949-438-1109

christina@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5543f80d-9e7d-4dce-8d73-44109b255745