The Gear4 case lineup features new anti-microbial technology that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria to promote digital wellness, fully recyclable product packaging, and some reused and recycled material in each case design.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the U.K.’s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today announced seven case solutions for the all-new Samsung Galaxy® S20 , S20+ and S20 Ultra devices, including the all-new 5G optimized Hackney case with integrated D3O 5G Signal Plus Technology. The lineup additionally features new anti-microbial technology to promote digital wellness, and a stronger commitment to corporate sustainability by featuring fully recyclable product packaging and some reused and recycled material in our case designs.



“The Gear4 case lineup for the Galaxy S20 devices represents two exciting firsts for the company as part of our continued efforts to deliver the best mobile accessories for consumers,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “The Hackney 5G is the first case made from the world’s only 5G compatible smartphone protection material from D3O, providing consumers with a stronger signal than competitive cases. And Gear4 is delivering on its pledge to promote digital wellness by integrating anti-microbial technology into all future smartphone cases, including the entire product range for the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones.”

Each new Gear4 case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 line features anti-microbial technology that helps promote digital wellness by eliminating 99.9% of harmful bacteria2. Additionally, the cases’ slim designs maintain wireless charging capabilities for increased convenience. As with all Gear4 cases, integrated D3O technology is scientifically engineered to safeguard your phone from shock and provides superior impact absorption.

Hackney 5G Case with D3O 5G Signal Plus Technology ($49.99)

The new Gear4 Hackney 5G case for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is the only phone case made from the world’s thinnest and most advanced impact protection material that has been engineered for optimal 5G connection. D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology utilizes micro voids to allow a stronger 5G signal to pass through the case, with no compromise on drop protection from 13 feet3. It is the first material to meet the industry’s toughest permittivity standard of sub-2.5, resulting in crystal-clear audio and video call quality as well as quicker download speeds4.

Additional models in the Gear4 case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices include:

Wembley ($29.99) – Enhanced corner protection to provide 10-foot drop protection where it's needed most.

Crystal Palace ($39.99) – An ultra-protective transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance. Available in clear or iridescent.

Piccadilly ($39.99) – The award-winning clear case with 13-foot drop and edge-to-edge protection. Featuring a color match bumper available in black or blue.

Holborn ($44.99) – Enhanced 13-foot drop protection for glass back phones thanks to D3O technology around the sides and throughout the back plate of the case, while remaining thin and stylish.

Oxford Eco ($49.99) – The ultimate phone accessory with a folio design featuring card slots, an integrated stand and 360-degree protection from up to 13-foot drops, plus an eco-material screen cover made using approximately two recycled plastic water bottles.

Battersea ($49.99) – Ultimate impact defense with 16-foot drop protection and a slim, soft-touch design.

Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are available now on Gear4.com with a limited lifetime warranty5. Certain cases may also be found at Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Xfinity Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Target stores nationwide.

For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Now 13 years old and established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, and Target®. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7550d111-72f0-4f40-93f6-b9673d626d55