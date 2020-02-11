SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the U.K.’s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today announced seven case solutions for the all-new Samsung Galaxy® S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra devices, including the all-new 5G optimized Hackney case with integrated D3O 5G Signal Plus Technology. The lineup additionally features new anti-microbial technology to promote digital wellness, and a stronger commitment to corporate sustainability by featuring fully recyclable product packaging and some reused and recycled material in our case designs.
“The Gear4 case lineup for the Galaxy S20 devices represents two exciting firsts for the company as part of our continued efforts to deliver the best mobile accessories for consumers,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “The Hackney 5G is the first case made from the world’s only 5G compatible smartphone protection material from D3O, providing consumers with a stronger signal than competitive cases. And Gear4 is delivering on its pledge to promote digital wellness by integrating anti-microbial technology into all future smartphone cases, including the entire product range for the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones.”
Each new Gear4 case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 line features anti-microbial technology that helps promote digital wellness by eliminating 99.9% of harmful bacteria2. Additionally, the cases’ slim designs maintain wireless charging capabilities for increased convenience. As with all Gear4 cases, integrated D3O technology is scientifically engineered to safeguard your phone from shock and provides superior impact absorption.
Hackney 5G Case with D3O 5G Signal Plus Technology ($49.99)
The new Gear4 Hackney 5G case for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is the only phone case made from the world’s thinnest and most advanced impact protection material that has been engineered for optimal 5G connection. D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology utilizes micro voids to allow a stronger 5G signal to pass through the case, with no compromise on drop protection from 13 feet3. It is the first material to meet the industry’s toughest permittivity standard of sub-2.5, resulting in crystal-clear audio and video call quality as well as quicker download speeds4.
Additional models in the Gear4 case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices include:
Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).
Availability:
The Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are available now on Gear4.com with a limited lifetime warranty5. Certain cases may also be found at Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Xfinity Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Target stores nationwide.
For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
1Source: GFK, STRAX GfK Cases, Sept. 2019; No. 1 case brand by sales volume
2Source: NBD Nanotechnologies, Inc. testing, Dec. 23, 2019
3Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing
4Source: “A Material Case for True 5G,” D3O Impact Magazine Issue 11, Spring 2020”
5Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions
D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Gear4, InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, BRAVEN, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG Inc. Samsung Galaxy is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
About Gear4:
Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Now 13 years old and established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, and Target®. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About ZAGG Brands:
ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.
Contacts:
Media:
The Brand Amp
Nicole Fait
949-438-1104
nicolef@thebrandamp.com
Company:
ZAGG Brands
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7550d111-72f0-4f40-93f6-b9673d626d55
ZAGG Inc
Midvale, Utah, UNITED STATES
Gear4 protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
ZAGG Inc LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: