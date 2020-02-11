VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (the “Company”) announced today that it has launched an underwritten public offering of its new Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per share, subject to market conditions. The terms of the Series A Preferred Stock are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Company intends to list the Series A Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ORC PR A.” The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of the Series A Preferred Stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any. Ladenburg Thalmann, a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and MUFG are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. JonesTrading, National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation, and William Blair & Company are acting as co‑managers.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to invest in a targeted mix of Agency RMBS and for general corporate purposes. The Company then expects to borrow against the Agency RMBS that it purchases with the net proceeds of this offering through repurchase agreements and use the proceeds of the borrowings to acquire additional Agency RMBS.

The offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering of the shares will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related preliminary prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Before investing in the offering, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering.

Copies of the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the offering and use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be consummated, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Consummation of the offering and the application of the net proceeds of the offering are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to it, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by those risk factors included in the Company’s subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer