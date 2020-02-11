WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with its Micro Cultivation partner Because You Cann Inc. (“Because You Cann”).



As one of the Company's micro cultivation partners, Because You Cann entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with Delta 9 whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to cannabis production facility design and construction, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada Licence. On February 7, 2020, Because You Cann Inc., confirmed it has reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted a cannabis micro cultivation license from Health Canada (the "Health Canada Licence"). Because You Cann is an arms length third party, in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

“We are pleased with having achieved this major milestone in our agreement with Because You Cann and thrilled that they are one of the first micro cultivators in Canada to implement and receive a Health Canada Licence for our proprietary and turn-key 'Grow Pod' systems,” said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “We are continuing to work to develop our micro cultivation services so that our platform can be the 'go to' platform for cannabis entrepreneurs looking to produce premium quality cannabis products.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are retrofitted standard 40-foot-high cube shipping containers. Because You Cann's facility has been designed and built using this turn key and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation begins, the Company plans to purchase premium quality cannabis products from Because You Cann for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's branded retail stores.

“I am excited to have the partnership, support, and relationship built with Delta 9 and to begin growing cannabis to supply Delta 9's distribution network and cannabis stores,” said Serena Donovan, Founder. “I am proud to be one of the first women in this industry to produce a premium cannabis product which is hand watered and trimmed and grown with passion. I hope to empower women of all ages to be confident in choosing a cannabis product that is right for them. You will find 'Because You Cann' premium cannabis products at Delta 9 locations soon!”

Because You Cann operates a 7,200 square foot micro cultivation facility, located in Mossleigh, Alberta. Serena Donovan, founder and CEO of Because You Cann, is an experienced farmer and became interested in the medicinal benefits that cannabis can provide after witnessing them first hand.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca .

