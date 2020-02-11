New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840425/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on global food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to prevent food counterfeiting. In addition, growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global food packaging market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global food packaging market is segmented as below:
Product
Flexible Plastic
Rigid Plastic
Glass
Metal
Others
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global food packaging market growth
This study identifies growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms as the prime reasons driving the global food packaging market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global food packaging market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global food packaging market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corp., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Orora Ltd., Owens-Illinois Inc. and Sealed Air Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840425/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: