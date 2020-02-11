New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798489/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global online language learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning. In addition, artificial intelligence (ai) in language learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online language learning market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global online language learning market is segmented as below:



Product

Courses

Solutions

Apps

Language

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global online language learning market growth

This study identifies artificial intelligence (ai) in language learning as the prime reasons driving the global online language learning market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global online language learning market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online language learning market, including some of the vendors such as Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp. and Voxy Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





