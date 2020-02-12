WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FGL Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Shareholders of FGL Holdings will receive $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National Financial common stock for each share of FGL Holdings owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fgl-holdings .

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LOGM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to LogMeIn’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Shareholders of LogMeIn will receive $86.05 in cash for each share of LogMeIn owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-logmein-inc .

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: SMRT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stein Mart’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. Shareholders of Stein Mart will receive $0.90 in cash for each share of Stein Mart owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stein-mart-inc .

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cincinnati Bell’s agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shareholders of Cincinnati Bell will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of Cincinnati Bell owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cincinnati-bell-inc .

