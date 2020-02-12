The Hybrid Valve Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of over US$ 1.81 Bn by 2026.



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hybrid Valve Market growth is driven by the increase in chemicals used by the consumers coupled with the growing prevalence of hybrid valve market across the globe.

Acumen Research & Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Hybrid Valve Market (By Material: Steel, Duplex Nickel, Titanium, Alloy, Others; By Industry: Oil & Gas: Energy & Power, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Water & Wastewater, Agriculture, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global hybrid valve market in the year 2018. The region has experienced the potential growth owing to the presence of hybrid valve companies. The presence of a large customer base along with the growing demand for quality hybrid valve food items is additionally accelerating the regional market growth. Moreover, innovation and development in hybrid valve and growing usage in urbanization minimally invasive procedures will further make greater business growth and growing production in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to enhance the market size. This also expected to open investment opportunities in the global market for the manufacturers in the coming years. The North America region is expected to exhibit a second-largest share in the hybrid valve market. The increasing number of private label store brands in the region is expected to contribute to the hybrid valve market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of chemicals that will increase demand for production and consumption of the hybrid valve and an increase in the income of the hybrid valve in this region expected to further drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, a growing number of hybrid valve manufacturers, industrial producers, a growing number of chemicals manufactures, growing awareness towards the use of valve of the product further grow the demand for the hybrid valve in the region over the forecast period.

Steel hybrid valves have dominated the material segment in the year 2018 and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. An increase in demand for using steel in a hybrid valve among consumers and producers that rising life of steel hybrid valve other than the hybrid valve type is further expected to raise the segment over the forecast period.

The chemical accounts for the largest share market share in terms of value by the industry segment in 2018 and expected to continue its dominance in the global market during the forecast period. In addition, the expansion of air, noise, and water pollution implemented in refineries are the major driving factors encouraging the demand for hybrid valves in the chemical industry. However, the limited availability of raw materials for production procurement as well as the high cost of raw materials is the two major challenges to roll for the global hybrid valve market. Hybrid valves are used increasingly for controlling distinguishing & composite noises and acoustical experiments generated in chemicals plants, due to a large number of prospective sources and the size of facilities provided to raise the market demand. It will be the top investment pocket in the hybrid valve in the future global industry growth. The growing demand for high-quality hybrid valve, an increase in purchasing power of consumers, growing to fashion or designing among consumers, and growing innovation and development from manufacturers in the hybrid valve, further expected to raise the segment during the forecast period. The major factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the rising demand for functionality and used for marketing as a rising demand for flexible hybrid valve usage. This expected to enhance the dominance of the segment in the global market over the forecast period.

Some of the leading competitors are Emerson Electric Co., Chemtrols Emet Pvt. Ltd., Trillium Flow Technologies, Wuxi Smart Auto-Control Engineering Co. LTD., Circor International Inc, Parcol S.P.A., IMI Plc., Koso Kent Introl Pvt. Ltd., Dymet Alloys, and Carter Process Control GmbH. Emerson is one of the most acknowledged companies used by the process control solutions and overall valve industry. The company has shown reliable growth in the market by helping its customers achieve superior projects and operational efficiencies through its widespread product portfolio and industry expertise in various hybrid valves like gas & oil, power & energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals or other.

Some of the key observations regarding hybrid valve market include:

In 2019, Ortho Active introduced Cypress Adaptive Aria Hybrid Valve for prosthetic applications for raising the requirements across the medical sector.

In 2018, patented hybrid valve (trade mark) from Blacoh Fluid Controls, Inc. that combines the steady flow the control of a pulsation dampener ad the regulation of a back pressure and noise valve.

In 2018, Asia Pacific with China and South Korea counting for a major share of percentage in net global LNG trade income growth of hybrid valve market.

