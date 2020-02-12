New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering, Type, Location, Panel Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05100654/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high set up cost and need for regular maintenance of the kiosks and rising cyber-crime incidents are expected to hamper the growth of the market.



Vending kiosks held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2019

The vending kiosks held the largest share in the interactive kiosk market in 2019.Vending kiosks are the automated machines that provide various items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets to consumers after money or a credit card is inserted into the machine.



It is a product-dispensing kiosk that works as an all-in-one machine that is capable of handling the marketing and sales until receiving the payment activities. It is primarily used in retail stores, quick-service restaurants, hotels, airports, railway stations, malls, and so on.



Outdoor kiosks expected to register the highest CAGR in the interactive kiosk market during forecast period

The interactive kiosk market, on the basis of location, is divided into indoor and outdoor.The market for the outdoor kiosk is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Putting up an outdoor kiosk is more challenging as it can be prone to theft and fraud. Also, it should have a protection system against dust, rain, temperature, and humidity. The growing popularity of these kiosks in amusement and theme parks, sporting events, and institutional premises may create opportunities for such kiosks



North America expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

North America held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2019 in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.The interactive kiosks market in North America is driven by various factors, such as the need to save time, accuracy, and high living standard as compared to other developed regions.



The US is the largest market for interactive kiosks in this region. This market in the US is growing because of strong economic conditions and high customer adoption rates.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: Europe = 43%, APAC = 29%, North America = 14%, and RoW = 14%



Some of the major players operating in the interactive kiosk market are as follows:

1. KIOSK Information Systems (US)

2. Olea Kiosks Inc. (US)

3. Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. (US)

4. Source Technologies (US)

5. NCR Corporation (US)

6. Diebold Nixdorf (US)

7. Embross (Canada)

8. Meridian Kiosks (US)

9. REDYREF Interactive Kiosks (US)

10. lilitab, LLC (US)



Research Coverage:

In this report, the interactive kiosk market has been segmented on the basis of offering, type, location, panel size, vertical, and geography.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and winning imperatives pertaining to the market.



It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the interactive kiosk ecosystem.



