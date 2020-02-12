New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713274/?utm_source=GNW
3 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of e-commerce. In addition, growing popularity of rta furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is segmented as below:
Product
Lumber And Landscape Management
Tools And Hardware
Decor And Indoor Garden
Kitchen
Others
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth
This study identifies growing popularity of rta furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors as the prime reasons driving the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market, including some of the vendors such as ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe’s Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc. and Wesfarmers Ltd. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713274/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: