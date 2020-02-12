New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713274/?utm_source=GNW

3 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of e-commerce. In addition, growing popularity of rta furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is segmented as below:



Product

Lumber And Landscape Management

Tools And Hardware

Decor And Indoor Garden

Kitchen

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth

This study identifies growing popularity of rta furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors as the prime reasons driving the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market, including some of the vendors such as ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe’s Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc. and Wesfarmers Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





