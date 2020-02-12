New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678730/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. In addition, adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking is anticipated to boost the growth of the global fracking water treatment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global fracking water treatment market is segmented as below:



Application

Treatment And Recycle

Deep Well Injection

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global fracking water treatment market growth

This study identifies adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking as the prime reasons driving the global fracking water treatment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global fracking water treatment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global fracking water treatment market, including some of the vendors such as Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, WesTech Engineering Inc. and Xylem Inc. .



