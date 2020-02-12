New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356574/?utm_source=GNW

04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by increasing number of surgical procedures. In addition, growing adoption of disposable devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global patient temperature management systems market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global patient temperature management systems market is segmented as below:



Product

Patient Warming Devices

Patient Cooling Devices

Application

Perioperative Care

Neonates Care

Acute Care

Geographic segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW



Key Trends for global patient temperature management systems market growth

Growing adoption of disposable devices as the prime reasons driving the global patient temperature management systems market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global patient temperature management systems market

Vendors operating in the global patient temperature management systems market include 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Group, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Belmont Medical Technologies, Enthermics Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical Group Ltd., Stryker Corp. and The Surgical Company Group.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.





