The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 11 February 2020 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.60 per share in the form of an ordinary dividend.

Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 20 February 2020. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend from and including 21 February 2020. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date on 24 February 2020. The expected payment date is 2 March 2020.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



