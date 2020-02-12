New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312357/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global in-flight catering services provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism. In addition, rising trend of serving prepackaged meals is anticipated to boost the growth of the global in-flight catering services as well.



Market Segmentation

The global in-flight catering services is segmented as below:



Product

Food

Beverages

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global in-flight catering services growth

This study identifies rising trend of serving prepackaged meals as the prime reasons driving the global in-flight catering services growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global in-flight catering services

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global in-flight catering services, including some of the vendors such as Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS and SATS Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312357/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001