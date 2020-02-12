Muttenz, February 12, 2020– Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that Stephan Lynen will be appointed CFO as of April 1, 2020. The proven financial expert, currently Head of the Business Unit Additives, has been with the company for more than 20 years in various international general management and business roles. He will succeed Patrick Jany who decided to pursue a career opportunity outside of Clariant as CFO of A.P. Moller - Maersk, a global leader in shipping services.

At its meeting yesterday, the Board of Directors accepted Patrick Jany’s resignation and expressed its appreciation for his accomplishments at Clariant. At the same time, the Board approved the appointment of Stephan Lynen as new CFO.

With the appointment of Stephan Lynen, Clariant continues the transformation of its Executive Committee in line with the business transformation of Clariant. “We are very pleased that Stephan Lynen will join the Executive Committee as CFO of Clariant,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman of Clariant. “With his vast business experience, his General Management skills and his vast expertise in Finance, he has the perfect profile for this important role. Drawing on his outstanding ability in strategy implementation and his broad knowledge of our customers, he will play a leading role in shaping the Clariant of the future.”

“At the same time, we very much regret Patrick Jany's decision to leave Clariant”, said Hariolf Kottmann. “Patrick Jany has been with our company for 25 years and has played a major role in our success story. He joined Clariant after a successful career at Sandoz, and has helped shape the development of our company from the very beginning. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors as CFO of A.P. Moller - Maersk.”

During Patrick Jany’s tenure as CFO since 2006, Clariant has gone through several structural changes, including a fundamental restructuring of the company, the acquisition of Süd-Chemie and recently the repositioning of the company. In his responsibility for Investor Relations, Patrick Jany has established excellent relationships to the financial community which have been vital to making the implementation of Clariant’s strategy a success.

Stephan Lynen (49) is currently Head of the Business Unit Additives. Before that, he held several international senior positions, e.g. as Vice President RBL for the Business Unit ICS in the APAC region or as General Manager for Clariant’s Joint Venture Global Amines Company in Singapore. Stephan Lynen has held leading positions in Finance throughout his career: He joined Clariant in 1998 as a Corporate Internal Auditor, was regional Head of Finance and IT and then became Head of Group Controlling. Stephan Lynen studied Business Administration at the University of Cologne and Economics and Finance at UCLA, USA.

Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.404 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

