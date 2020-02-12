Press Release

Adevinta announces its fourth quarter 2019 results

- Global total revenues rise 16% to €200 million

- Revenue from verticals grew 20%

- Brazil local currency revenues up 23%

- Softness continues in Global Markets

- EBITDA1 increased 16% to €52 million

- Net cash flow from operating activities1 improved by 2.8x year-over-year

Oslo, 12 February 2020 - Adevinta completed the year with another good quarter as revenues, including JVs, grew 16% in Q4’19, compared to the same period last year. The revenue growth rate was driven by sustained performance in core markets in France, Spain and Brazil. There was also a healthy growth in verticals revenue in most markets, leading to 20% overall verticals growth, while advertising revenue continues a positive trend (up 3% in Q3’19 and up 5% in Q4’19) albeit at a lower growth rate than in previous years.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, commented:

“We completed the year with another good quarter. Following a very strong Q3, we continued to deliver strong growth in our core verticals despite a more challenging macro environment in some countries. Advertising trends improved, albeit at lower growth levels, in some regions as a result of successful initiatives implemented locally.

“France and Spain continue to execute on their strategy, strengthening their market positions in the key verticals despite a somewhat softer macro picture. Brazil is still in an early phase, but continues to deliver promisingly. The disappointment in Q4 was the global portfolio, negatively affecting our total growth rate. Italy has suffered from a negative development in the display advertising market, and the new management team has developed an action plan to reverse the trend.

“Our sustained investment in product development allowed us to roll out new features and services to our users and customers. Amongst them initial results for the transactional model are very encouraging and opens windows of opportunity for future growth.

“We are also further reinforcing our positions in core verticals with external growth. Integration of L’Argus in France is ongoing and will progressively generate synergies.

“I remain very excited by the significant opportunities ahead of us, and I'm confident that we have the resources and teams to seize them and create value for our stakeholders.”

Q4 2019 Highlights

Total revenues 1 up 16% to €200 million

Revenue from verticals grew 20% France up 28% driven by Cars and R/E Spain up 14%

Brazil local currency revenues up 23%

Softness continues in Global Markets Solid growth in verticals Weak performance in display advertising Disappointing performance in Italy: action plan in progress

EBITDA 1 increased 16% to €52 million Sustained investment in product development

and HQ structure

Net cash flow from operating activities1 improved

by 2.8x year-over-year

Revenues and EBITDA on proportionate basis incl JVs





Fourth quarter YTD yoy% 2018 2019 (€ million) 2019 2018 16% 172.6 200.2 Operating revenues incl. JVs 739.5 644.0 16% 45.0 52.4 EBITDA incl. JVs 206.1 156.2 26% 26% EBITDA margin incl. JVs 28% 24% Cash flow >100% 9.6 26.5 Net cash flow from operating activities 134.1 73.9

