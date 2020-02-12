Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 12 February 2020 08:10 EET

Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan 2017–2019

Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2019, Uponor’s Board of Directors has decided on a directed share issue to company’s management, as a part of long-term share-based incentive plan 2017–2019. Based on Board’s decision, Uponor will transfer without payment 34,561 of the company’s own shares to 19 plan members according to the rules of plan.

Share-based incentive programmes are part of Uponor’s total management remuneration package, with the purpose of incentivising and motivating management and aligning the targets of management with shareholders.

The reward in the LTI Plan 2017–2019 consisted of a performance share plan that depended on the company’s earnings performance over a three-year performance period.

Further details about the plan is available in the stock exchange release announced on 12 December 2016 .

No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan and therefore the plan will have no diluting effect. Prior to this directed issue, Uponor held a total of 219,527 of its own shares, of which 184,966 remain.

Uponor Corporation

Board of Directors



For more information, please contact:

Annika Paasikivi, Chair of the Board of Directors, annika.paasikivi@orasinvest.fi

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.investors.uponor.com



Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com



