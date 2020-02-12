



ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Management change – New CFO





With effect 1 May 2020, Patrick Jany will take up the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and will become a member of the Executive Board.

Patrick Jany, age 52, comes from a position as member of the Executive Committee and CFO of Clariant AG, Switzerland. Prior to his current position, he held various finance leadership positions in Clariant and Sandoz. Patrick Jany holds an MSc in Business Administration (Corporate Finance) from École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris, France. Since 2019 he has been member of the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG, Switzerland.

The Executive Board of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S will hereafter consist of CEO Søren Skou, CFO Patrick Jany, Vincent Clerc, Morten Engelstoft, and Henriette Hallberg Thygesen.

Copenhagen, 12 February 2020

Contact person:

Executive Vice President Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel. +45 3363 3607

Press enquiries:

Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





