Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 12 February 2020 08:15 EET
Corporate governance statement and Remuneration statement for 2019 available
Uponor Corporation's Corporate governance statement and Remuneration statement for 2019 have been published. The statements are attached to this release and can also be found on the company's investor website at https://investors.uponor.com/governance/corporate-governance
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com
