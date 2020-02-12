Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 12 February 2020 08:15 EET

Corporate governance statement and Remuneration statement for 2019 available

Uponor Corporation's Corporate governance statement and Remuneration statement for 2019 have been published. The statements are attached to this release and can also be found on the company's investor website at https://investors.uponor.com/governance/corporate-governance



Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



