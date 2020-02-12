New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273066/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for biofuel. In addition, increasing application of seaweeds is anticipated to boost the growth of the global marine biotechnology market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global marine biotechnology market is segmented as below:



Application

Healthcare Products

Energy And Environment Management Products

Food And Cosmetics Products

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global marine biotechnology market growth

This study identifies increasing application of seaweeds as the prime reasons driving the global marine biotechnology market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global marine biotechnology market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global marine biotechnology market, including some of the vendors such as Aker BioMarine AS, BASF SE, CP Kelco, Cyanotech Corp., KD Pharma Group, L'Air Liquide SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Marinomed Biotech AG, PharmaMar SA and Sea Run Holdings Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





