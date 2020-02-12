LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango"), is pleased to announce results from its recent mineral exploration programme at the Thambani project in southern Malawi.



Assay results from 128 rock samples collected during the 2019 exploration programme returned uranium, tantalum and niobium values ranging up to 0.74% U 3 O 8 , 0.41% Ta 2 O 5 and 3.24% Nb 2 O 5 . Of the total, 43 graded above 500ppm U 3 O 8 , of which 13 graded above 1,000ppm U 3 O 8 ; all but one of these 43 samples were in-situ rock samples. Results associated with the ten best U 3 O 8 assays are summarised in the table below, nine of which are grab samples from outcrop (prefixed G-) and one a hand-auger sample of highly weathered rock in a trench (prefixed T-).





Field observations and sampling results suggest that mineralisation occurs in zones that are conformable with gneissic banding.

Assays from the 10 highest grade U 3 O 8 samples from the 2019 Thambani sampling programme

Sample ID U 3 O 8 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ppm Nb 2 O 5 ppm T0567 7,369 3,849 12,933 G1902 2,755 4,057 32,401 G1951 2,254 2,152 14,713 G1928 2,028 2,450 17,516 G1962 1,880 1,561 8,634 G1938 1,483 29 305 G1903 1,409 2,305 19,451 G1929 1,333 1,886 14,764 G1946 1,275 855 3,126 G1961 1,239 1,698 12,823

The 2019 sampling programme was focused on radiometric uranium anomalies associated with the Thambani Massif, a body of nepheline-bearing syenite gneiss which dominates the north-eastern part of the licence. Previous work has shown the uranium anomalies to be associated with niobium and tantalum mineralisation.

Two suites of samples were collected: 1) in-situ grab samples from outcrop; and 2) extremely friable, highly weathered rock from trenches that were manually excavated to approximately 10 metres (“m”) long, 1.5m wide and 2m deep, and oriented west to east across the regional strike of the gneissic foliation. Grab samples are selective and are not necessarily representative of the mineralisation on the property.

A location map and sampling maps can be found at https://mkango.ca/projects/thambani

58 surface grab samples were collected, 54 of which were from outcrop associated with the prominent radiometric anomaly along the western slope of the East Ridge, and four from outcrop in the Supe River.

Ten trenches were excavated by hand over radiometric anomalies. Three of these (the Western Trenches) were spaced 25m apart, immediately adjacent to a pit where the highest grades were encountered in 2017. The seven other trenches were excavated over radiometric anomalies at widely separated locations on the lower slope of the East Ridge. In all of the trenches, highly weathered nepheline syenite gneiss was encountered below a bouldery soil horizon approximately 0.5m thick. The westward dip of the banded gneiss observed in outcrop on the ridges was recognisable in the trenches despite strong weathering.

In the Western Trenches, 70 samples were collected, 61 of which were horizontal channel samples of 2m length collected along each wall in all of the three trenches. Five similar samples were collected in one trench at the foot of the East Ridge.

Assays summarised in the table below show that grades in the fresh rock tended to be higher, suggesting extensive secondary remobilisation of the elements of interest.

Summary of assay results (grades in ppm) from the 2019 Thambani sampling programme

Rock grab samples Trench samples U 3 O 8 Ta 2 O 5 Nb 2 O 5 U 3 O 8 Ta 2 O 5 Nb 2 O 5 Average 777 761 5,267 221 161 881 Median 659 542 3,340 93 87 654 Minimum 6 7 63 14 15 222 Maximum 2,755 4,057 32,401 7,369 3,849 12,933

This programme provides new information on the nature, disposition and grade ranges of mineralisation in the Thambani Massif. Sampling of mainly fresh samples on the East Ridge indicates that the U-Ta-Nb mineralisation occurs within the gneissic bands, and surface observations indicate that it may occur in conformable zones. This provides a target for shallow drilling on the down-dip extension of the surface showings.

Mkango is currently evaluating strategic options for Thambani, including opportunities for joint venture and other potential avenues to create value.

Thambani Project

Mkango’s exploration activities to date include acquisition of Landsat7 and ASTER satellite imagery for the licence area, interpretation of airborne geophysical data, systematic ground radiometric surveys, reconnaissance geological mapping and litho-geochemical sampling programmes. The work has identified a number of potential uranium and associated niobium-tantalum-zircon targets over the Thambani Massif, which is mainly composed of nepheline-bearing syenite gneiss, forming two prominent ridges known as Thambani East Ridge and West Ridge.

Radiometric surveys revealed two distinct uranium anomalies occurring across the Thambani East and West Ridges: a strong uranium anomaly, measuring approximately 3 kilometres (“km”) by 1.5 km, occurs along the length of the Thambani East ridge, with a north-south trend, and a second northwest-trending uranium anomaly, measuring approximately 1.5 km by 0.4 km, occurs along the foot of the West Ridge apparently coincident with the western contact of the nepheline-bearing syenite body with granodioritic augen gneiss.

Scientific and technical information contained in this release has been approved and verified by Dr. Scott Swinden of Swinden Geoscience Consultants Ltd, who is a “Qualified Person” in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample preparation and analytical work for the sampling programme is being provided by Intertek-Genalysis Laboratories (Perth, Australia) employing assay methods suitable for the analysis of uranium, niobium and tantalum. Mkango inserted its own blanks and standards into the sample stream, and internal laboratory QAQC was also completed to include blanks, standards and duplicates.

About Mkango Resources Limited

Mkango's primary business is exploration for rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, a country whose hospitable people have earned it a reputation as “the warm heart of Africa”. The Company holds interests in four exclusive prospecting licenses in Malawi: the Phalombe licence, the Thambani licence, the Chimimbe Hill licence and the Mchinji licence.

The main exploration target in the 51% held Phalombe licence is the Songwe Hill rare earths deposit. This features carbonatite-hosted rare earth mineralisation and was subject to previous exploration in the late 1980s. Mkango completed an updated Pre-Feasibility Study for the project in November 2015 and a Feasibility Study is currently underway, the initial phases of which included a 10,900 metre drilling programme and an updated mineral resource estimate, announced in February 2019. In March 2019, the Company announced receipt of a £7 million (C$12.3 million) investment from Talaxis to fund completion of the Feasibility Study. Following completion of the Feasibility Study, Talaxis has an option to acquire a further 26% interest in Songwe by arranging financing for project development including funding the equity component thereof.

The main exploration targets in Mkango’s remaining three 100% held licences are, in the Thambani licence, uranium, niobium, tantalum and zircon, in the Chimimbe Hill licence, nickel and cobalt, and in the Mchinji licence, nickel, cobalt, base metals and graphite.

Mkango also holds a 75.5% interest in Maginito with the balance owned by Talaxis. Maginito is focused on downstream opportunities relating to the rare earths supply chain, in particular neodymium alloy powders, magnet and other technologies geared to accelerating growth in the electric vehicle market. On 10 January 2020, Maginito completed the acquisition of an initial 25% interest in HyProMag Limited (“HyProMag”), a private United Kingdom-based company focused on rare earth magnet recycling, as previously announced on 23 September 2019 (the “Transaction”). Maginito has invested an initial £300,000 for a 25% interest in HyProMag, and has an option to invest a further £1 million to increase its interest up to 49%.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

