Stockholm, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights during the quarter

Konfio : On December 3, 2019, Konfio announced the completion of its USD 100 mln series D funding round to support Mexican SMBs.

: On December 3, 2019, Konfio announced the completion of its USD 100 mln series D funding round to support Mexican SMBs. Iyzico: On December 16, 2019, VEF announced the completion of its exit in iyzico following the acquisition of the company by PayU Global B.V., the fintech arm of Naspers Group.

On December 16, 2019, VEF announced the completion of its exit in iyzico following the acquisition of the company by PayU Global B.V., the fintech arm of Naspers Group. Repurchased 1,900,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company.

Net asset value

NAV of VEF’s portfolio increased by 0.2% during the quarter to USD 249.4 mln or USD 0.38 per share.

In local currency, NAV decreased by 4.8% to SEK 2,325 mln or SEK 3.55 per share.

Cash position at the end of 4Q19 was USD 40.1 mln.

Financial result

Net result for 4Q19 was USD 0.77 mln (4Q18: USD -3.89 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.00 (4Q18: USD -0.01).

Net result for the year 2019 was USD 48.53 mln (2018: USD 3.45 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.07 (2018: USD 0.01).

Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Net asset value (USD mln) 201.42 248.90 249.44 Net asset value (SEK mln) 1,806 2,441 2,325 Net asset value per share (SEK) 2.78 3.78 3.55 VEMF SDB share price (SEK) 1.75 2.76 2.94

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 14:00 CET (8:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday, February 12, 2020. For call-in details, see separate press release issued on February 5, 2020 at www.vostokemergingfinance.com .

Visit VEF’s IR page for our financial reports and other information:

www.vostokemergingfinance.com/investor-relations/

For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com .

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on February 12, 2020.

Attachment