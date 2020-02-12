Stockholm, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Highlights during the quarter
Net asset value
Financial result
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2019
|Dec 31, 2019
|Net asset value (USD mln)
|201.42
|248.90
|249.44
|Net asset value (SEK mln)
|1,806
|2,441
|2,325
|Net asset value per share (SEK)
|2.78
|3.78
|3.55
|VEMF SDB share price (SEK)
|1.75
|2.76
|2.94
The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 14:00 CET (8:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday, February 12, 2020. For call-in details, see separate press release issued on February 5, 2020 at www.vostokemergingfinance.com.
Visit VEF’s IR page for our financial reports and other information:
www.vostokemergingfinance.com/investor-relations/
For further information please contact:
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50
Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.
Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.
This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on February 12, 2020.
