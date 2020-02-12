OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 12, 2020 AT 9:30 AM

Outotec to deliver process equipment to a gold project in Cambodia

Outotec has been awarded a contract from Renaissance Minerals (Cambodia) Limited, a subsidiary of Emerald Resources NL, for the delivery of process equipment to the greenfield Okvau Gold Project. The order value, booked into Outotec’s 2020 first quarter order intake, is approximately EUR 13 million.

Outotec's scope includes the delivery of an Outotec® HIGmill® high intensity grinding mill, a semi-autogenous (SAG) mill, TankCell® flotation cells, an OKTOP® Conditioner, thickeners and spare parts.

The Okvau Gold Project is located in the Mondulkiri province of eastern Cambodia. The 2 million tonnes per annum operation will be the first large-scale mining project in the country. Project commissioning is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to be part of Cambodia’s first significant gold processing project with Emerald’s highly credentialed gold project development team. Outotec's leading technologies such as energy efficient ultrafine grinding, proven flotation technology for low grade sulphide ore and superior thickening technology, enable our customer to do profitable business sustainably. This order will strengthen Outotec's position as a supplier of advanced minerals processing technologies in Southeast Asia,” says Paul Sohlberg, head of Outotec’s Minerals Processing business.

OUTOTEC

Paul Sohlberg, interim President - Minerals Processing business unit

Saija Kinanen, Director - Corporate Communications

