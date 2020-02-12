F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 12 February 2020, 9.45 EET

F-Secure Corporation – payment of share rewards of long-term incentive plan 2017-2019

Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation has resolved that the maximum number of 340,000 shares has been earned based on the earning period 2017‒2019 of the share-based long-term incentive plan (LTI 2017-2019). The reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash to cover the taxes.

The Board of Directors decided on a share-based long-term incentive scheme, LTI 2017-2019, for the management and key employees of F-Secure in February 2017.

The performance criterion for LTI 2017-2019 was revenue. The share rewards are paid by transferring own shares held by the company without consideration to the participants (directed share transfer without consideration). The rewards will be paid by 31 March 2020.

The plan was directed to 33 key employees, including the members of the Leadership Team.

Contact information:



Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com