The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 7 February for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.
After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
|Name:
|Allocated no. ECC’s:
|New total holding of ECC’s*:
|Cathrine Aunvik
|140
|1,601
|Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Kjell Fordal
|140
140
140
|7,274
5,963
246,023
|Vegard Helland
|140
|34,913
|Kjersti Hønstad
|140
|4,625
|Inge Lindseth
Oddny Lysberg
Nelly Maske
Ola Neråsen
Margrethe L. Resellmo
Berit Rustad
Camilla Stang
Christina Straub
|140
70
140
140
35
140
35
35
|4,174
1,561
20,854
42,475
433
3,686
433
687
|Tove Westrum Sørensen
Hans Tronstad
|70
140
|2,503
1,606
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 11 February 2020
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
