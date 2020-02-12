The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 7 February for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.



After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. ECC’s: New total holding of ECC’s*: Cathrine Aunvik 140 1,601 Rolf Jarle Brøske

Tomm Bøyesen

Kjell Fordal 140

140

140 7,274

5,963

246,023 Vegard Helland 140 34,913 Kjersti Hønstad 140 4,625 Inge Lindseth

Oddny Lysberg

Nelly Maske

Ola Neråsen

Margrethe L. Resellmo

Berit Rustad

Camilla Stang

Christina Straub 140

70

140

140

35

140

35

35 4,174

1,561

20,854

42,475

433

3,686

433

687 Tove Westrum Sørensen

Hans Tronstad 70

140 2,503

1,606

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 February 2020



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.