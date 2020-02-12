BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Juniper Systems Limited , a manufacturer of rugged computers, announced the release of its new Mesa® 3 Rugged Tablet running on the Android™ operating system with Google Mobile Services.



Building on the success of the Mesa 2 over the past several years, the Mesa 3 running Android is the next evolution in rugged handheld computing and data collection for Android-based application needs.

Last month, Juniper Systems announced the launch of the new Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet running on the Microsoft® Windows operating system. Both new products are now available and shipping worldwide.

‘The Mesa 3 running Android is not only a great Android tablet, but is also one of the most rugged Android tablets in the world’, said Jeff Delatore, Mesa product manager. ‘We’re pleased to offer customers many choices in our rugged product family’.

Running on Android 9.0, the Mesa 3 gives users access to the Google Play™ store where they can obtain and run the data collection, mapping, and productivity applications they require to be successful.

The Mesa 3 running Android uses an octa-core processor from Qualcomm® that offers the speed and flexibility needed by specialists who run processor-intensive applications in the field. The processor is backed with 6GB of system memory (RAM), allowing more demanding tasks, larger datasheets, and more programs to run at once on the device.

Rated IP68, the Mesa 3 running Android meets MIL-STD-810G test procedures. These ratings and testing mean this rugged computer is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof — ensuring protected data in even the harshest environments. Onboard storage of 64GB and an expandable storage option via a microSD card give users the capacity they need to collect large amounts of data, run apps, and securely transmit data. Users can keep working all day without downtime for battery charging, thanks to the hot-swappable battery.

‘It wouldn’t be a Juniper product without our intense durability testing’, said Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited. ‘We test our devices to make sure they stand up to the demanding environments our customers work in every day. This isn’t a consumer tablet in a hard case. The case is the device and it was specifically designed to be that way’.

Used across various industries for many diverse purposes, Juniper Systems’ rugged handheld computers and tablets offer premium build quality and product support. Mesa 3 continues this tradition. Both Mesa 3 Rugged Tablets, running Windows or Android, join the rugged product family that is backed by Juniper Systems’ world-class support and durability promise. The product line of Mesa devices also includes the previous generation Mesa 2 running Windows 10. The Mesa 3 represents a leap forward for computing and data collecting needs.

More information is available on the Juniper Systems website and blog .

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, UT, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.

Simon Bowe

Managing Director

simon@junipersys.com

https://junipersys.com +44 (0) 1527 870773 Media Contact:

Barbara Sanner

barbara.sanner@junipersys.com

+1 480 980 0298

