Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Soldier Fly Market by Product Type (Protein Meal, Whole Dried Larvae, Oil, Biofertilizer, Live Insect, Chitin/Chitosan), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global black soldier fly market is expected to reach $2.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2030. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the black soldier fly market in five major geographies and emphasizes the current market trends, market size, recent developments, and forecast till 2030.



The high growth of the black soldier fly market is mainly attributed to the increasing global meat demand, growing aquaculture industry, increasing demand from animal feed industry for alternative proteins due to rising prices of soy meal, growing government support for the use of insect meal in livestock feed, and growing investments by the key players operating in the BSF industry. However, factors such as non-standardized regulatory framework across Europe and limited acceptance and approval for BSFL application in human diet are hindering the growth of this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global black soldier fly market with respect to various product types and applications. The global black soldier fly market is segmented on the basis of product type (protein meal, biofertilizer, whole dried larvae, larvae oil, chitin/chitosan), application (animal feed, agriculture, pet food, and other), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on product, in terms of value, protein meal commanded the largest share of the overall black soldier fly market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to increasing demand for protein meal from animal feed manufacturers; rising soy meal prices; and government support and approval for an insect meal to be used in animal feed and pet food.



Geographically, Europe is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the government approvals for the use of BSF in animal feed and pet food; growing funding and investments in BSF industry; and the presence of a large number of startups. Moreover, factors such as high demand for protein-rich animal feed; large supply of organic waste, including pre-consumer food waste from agriculture and food and beverage sectors; and supportive government policies for BSF farming conditions are also encouraging the BSF insect farming, and their consumption in food, feed, and other industrial applications.



Some of the key players operating in the global black soldier market are AgriProtein (South Africa), Bioflytech (Spain), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Entobel (Vietnam), Entofood (Malaysia), Entomo Farm (France), EnviroFlight (U.S.), Hexafly (Ireland), F4F (Chile), Hermetia GmbH (Germany), InnovaFeed (France), Protenga (Malaysia), and Protix (The Netherlands) among others.



Key Questions Answered

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, application, and regions/countries?

What are the pricing trends for different BSF products across the globe?

What are the regulations affecting the growth of black soldier fly market?

What is the historical market for black soldier fly across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2019-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global black soldier fly market?

Who are the major players in the global black soldier fly market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global black soldier fly market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global black soldier fly market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global black soldier fly market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Global Meat Demand

4.2.2. Growing Aquaculture Industry

4.2.3. Increasing Demand from Animal Feed Industry for Alternative Proteins Due to Rising Prices of Soy Meal

4.2.4. Increasing Government Support for the Use of Insect Meal in Livestock Feed

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Non-Standardized Regulatory Framework Across the Europe

4.3.2. Limited Acceptance & Approvals for BSFl Application In Human Diet

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. Geographic Expansion in Emerging & Developed Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Pricing Competition from Parent Industries

4.6. BSF Derived Chitin and Chitosan Opportunity Analysis

4.6.1. BSF Derived Chitin Trends

4.7. Regulatory Analysis

4.7.1. North America

4.7.2. Europe

4.7.3. Asia-Pacific

4.7.4. Rest of the World

4.8. Pricing Analysis, by Product

4.8.1. Introduction

4.8.2. Protein Meal

4.8.3. Biofertilizer (Frass)

4.8.4. Whole Dried Larvae (Retail)

4.8.5. Larvae Oil

4.8.6. Raw Chitin

4.8.7. Chitin/Chitosan

4.8.8. Others (Live - Larvae, Adult, Cocoon, Pupa)



5. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Protein Meal

5.3. Biofertilizers (Frass)

5.4. Whole Dried Larvae

5.5. Larvae Oil

5.6. Chitin/Chitosan

5.7. Other BSF Products (Live - Larvae, Adult, Cucoon, & Pupa)



6. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Animal Feed

6.3. Agriculture

6.4. Pet Food

6.5. Other Applications (Industrial, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical)



7. Geographic Analysis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. The Netherlands

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.5. Finland

7.3.6. Denmark

7.3.7. Belgium

7.3.8. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. South Korea

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Malaysia

7.4.5. Vietnam

7.4.6. Thailand

7.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Acquisitions and New Product Launches

8.3. Partnerships and Collaborations

8.4. Expansions

8.5. Black Soldier Fly Startups: Funding Received and their Production Capacity



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and Funding Received)

9.1. AgriProtein

9.2. BioflyTech

9.3. Protix B.V.

9.4. Enterra Feed Corporation

9.5. Entobel

9.6. Entofood Sdn. Bhd.

9.7. EnviroFlight Corporation

9.8. SFly COMGRAF SAS

9.9. Hexafly

9.10. F4F S.p.A.

9.11. InnovaFeed

9.12. Nutrition Technologies Group

9.13. Protenga Pte. Ltd.

9.14. Next Protein



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twmlno

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900