Paris, France, February 12, 2020

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has extended its strategic partnership by signing a new contract with French multinational automotive manufacturer Groupe PSA. This program is to build an SAP S/4HANA enterprise platform which integrates the two Opel-Vauxhall and Peugeot-Citroen-DS entities on a joint accounting system, in order to accelerate digital transformation across the Groupe.



This program is the first phase of a Groupe PSA core system, designed to be run on SAP S/4HANA. It will foster improvements in business processes for better end-to-end efficiency enhanced indirect stock transparency, plant maintenance efficiency, and optimized shared services by centralizing functions. The project also aims at improving IT efficiency on several axes: user experience, landscape rationalization, and data management.

Atos brings its solid expertise and experience garnered from managing Groupe PSA’s current legacy SAP landscape, as well as its expertise as a global leader in SAP solutions, delivering end-to-end SAP HANA® solutions, as ranked by NelsonHall in its Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for SAP HANA and S/4HANA services . Atos leverages its team of more than 13,500 SAP experts and supports more than 3 million SAP end-users in over 90 countries.

“The Groupe PSA project is one of the first major S/4HANA transformations in the automotive market, and the whole Atos group is focused on a successful delivery. This project demonstrates our strong capabilities and expertise in large end-to-end S/4HANA transformation programs worldwide and in delivering industrialized services in a factory model” said Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations and Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos.

“This program is key and sensitive, as it will be one of the future major core systems of Groupe PSA, expected to provide enhanced agility for group management in many core central functions. I’m pleased to have our strong partner as Atos to support this endeavour.“ said Jean-Luc Perrard, CIO at Groupe PSA.

