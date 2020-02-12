TAALERI PLC’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 11.00 EET

Taaleri Plc's Annual Financial Report 2019 has been published

Taaleri has today published its BoD’s Report and Financial Statements 2019, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2019.

The materials are attached to this release and available in English at the company website: https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors



Taaleri Plc.

Head of Group communications and IR Sophie Jolly, Taaleri Plc, tel. + 358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Financing, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet.

At the end of 2019, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,500 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 4,700 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

