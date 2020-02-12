Norwegian Finans Holding ASA reports the results for the fourth quarter 2019 on February 20, 2020 at 07.00. A results presentation will be held at the company's premises in Snarøyveien 36, Fornebu at 08.30. The presentation will be held by CEO Tine Wollebekk and CFO Pål Svenkerud.

The presentation will be available live on the company's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/Presentations





Contact persons at Norwegian Finans Holding ASA:

Pål Svenkerud, CFO, tel: +47 93 40 39 04

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act