Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection (NTM) - Epidemiology Forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the NTM market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe and Japan.



Scope of the Report

The NTM infections report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The NTM infections epidemiology report and model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of NTM infections in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of NTM infections in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of the disease

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report provides the segmentation of the NTM epidemiology by species and severity in 7MM

Report Highlights

10-year forecast of NTM infections epidemiology

7MM coverage

Total prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections

Diagnosed prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections

Diagnosed prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections by species

Treatable population of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections

Diagnosed prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections by severity



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to NTM infections?

What are the key findings pertaining to the NTM infections epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of NTM infections across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of NTM infections?

What are the current available treatments of NTM infections?

Reasons to Buy



The NTM infections epidemiology report will allow the user to -

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global NTM infections market

Quantify patient populations in the global NTM infections market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for NTM infections therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of NTM infections population by its age and gender groups

The NTM infections epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

The NTM infections epidemiology model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 10-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary



3. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections Market Overview At a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections in 2017

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections in 2030



4. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM): Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Causes

4.3. Sign and Symptoms

4.4. Risk Factors

4.5. Common sites of infection

4.6. Pathophysiology

4.7. Diagnosis

4.8. Treatment and Management



5. NTM Patient Journey



6. Case Studies



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings



8. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections



9. Epidemiology of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections



10. Unmet Needs



11. Organizations contributing towards Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections



12. KOL Views - Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections



13. Appendix



