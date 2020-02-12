On the date of this notice, Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Klaipėda District Prosecutor's Office has delivered its notice of allegations against the former chairman of the board of AB Grigeo Klaipėda Gintautas Pangonis in pre-trial investigation proceedings No 04-2-00154-19 commenced by the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Klaipėda District Prosecutor's Office to investigate the circumstances around the possible pollution on the environment by AB Grigeo Klaipėda.



To the knowledge of AB Grigeo Klaipėda, examining in a status of a special witness or allegations are intended to be brought against all current and former executives of AB Grigeo Klaipėda within the scope of the ongoing pre-trial investigation process without measuring the effect of decision-making by such executives on the possible pollution by AB Grigeo Klaipėda before taking such actions.

