LUCKNOW, India, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singsys, a globally celebrated Multinational Corporation, headquartered at Singapore with its state-of-art development centre in Lucknow, participated in 11th edition of Defence Expo 2020 held at Lucknow from 5th to 9th Feb 2020. Upon digitizing solutions for challenging problem statements with custom-built Enterprise, IoT, Web & Mobile Applications, Singsys emerged as a top IT firm in this tech-extravaganza for the defence services.



DefExpo 2020, a flagship biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has proved to be one of the largest events of its kind with its theme for this year being majorly focussed upon ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’ marked with the participation of 1028 companies, including 172 foreign companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the event on 5th Feb, which then was followed by a live demonstration of Indian naval systems, aero systems and land systems. This event has promulgated new technologies, digital solutions for defence niche and state-of-art warfare indigenous products of Indian and overseas manufacturing companies which showcased their hallmarked products onto this celebrated platform.

Singsys showcased the solutions and products for security and defence domain in the field of tracking, surveillance and secure end-to-end communication. Singsys’s core team constituted of Ms Richa Midha – Head of India Business, Mr Ronald Richard – Creative Director, Mr Rakesh Singh – Head of Digital Marketing and Mr Prateek Shukla – General Manager at Singsys, Lucknow.

Singsys beholds a remarkable portfolio in the defence niche and has well conceptualised stunning solutions for worthiest clientele around the globe with in-house application development for Gemalto which is an international digital security company. Singsys’s proud defence portfolio includes the IT deliverables to ST Aerospace which is established as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider to provide airframe maintenance for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

Singsys has conceptualized a website for NAeL (Naini Aerospace Limited, Ministry of Defence(Govt. of India); a subsidiary of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and deployed User Mobile Authentication Mobile and Web Interface deployment for Indonesian Police.

Having backed up by such an outstanding portfolio, rendering IT solutions to defence and aerospace ecosystems, Singsys stood tall in this event with its hallmarked comprehensive Surveillance Software Solution owing to its utility for airstrips and runways.

Singsys participated in this flagship biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India this year on invitation from UP Industries Department and was lauded with humble appreciation from the prestigious visitors.

“Excellent demo by Representatives of Singsys. Product is useful for Indian Air Force also. Request Kindly develop the same software for IAF.”

–A K Yadav

(IAF Personnel)

About Singsys: Singsys is a global software development firm which has essentially mapped expertise in leveraging next-gen technology solutions for the humongous industrial landscape. With their pioneering competence, Singsys has crafted solutions, technology products, services, and engineering marvels for universal clientele including Samsung, KPMG, Cisco, Singtel, Olympus, Fujifilm, Daikin constructed on a decade of innovation with their renowned management philosophy and the strong culture of invention.

Rakesh Singh

Head of Marketing

+91-522-7140800



