Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Control Market by Product and Solution [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Indicators), Cleaning and Disinfection (Disinfectant, Equipment), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers, Software], and End User (Hospital, Life Science) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infection Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $30.91 billion by 2027.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the assessment of key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in infection control market is mainly attributed to the rising number of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases associated with growing geriatric population.



In addition, growth in medical device and pharma sectors in various countries due to the increase in the adoption of single use medical devices, and increasing focus of governments across many countries towards reducing the burden of healthcare costs will create an opportunity for the growth of the medical device reprocessing products and thereby boost infection control market. However, non-compliance with infection control standards and guidelines in many of the countries and concerns regarding safety of reprocessed instruments are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



On the basis of product type, cleaning & disinfection products segment commanded the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2019. The large share of this segment was majorly attributed to the rising number of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), globally. This resulted in increasing adoption of effective measures to minimize the overspread of contagious germs and diseases by several medical organizations and government agencies. This has therefore increased the demand for cleaning and disinfection products in end user segments such as hospitals, laboratories, and clinics.



Moreover, increasing awareness about cleaning and disinfection practices and rising standards for effective cleaning practices provide growth opportunity for players operating in this market. On the other hand, the endoscope reprocessing products segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing number of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, growing concerns regarding surgical wound-associated infections, and technological advancements in the field of endoscopic procedures.



Hospitals & clinics segment commanded the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2019. Some of the major factors contributing to the largest share of this segment are the growing incidence of HAIs and rising number of surgical procedures. Apart from these factors, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with aging population, growing awareness among people for quality care, and focus on reducing the healthcare burden caused due to HAIs further supports the market growth for this end user segment.



North America commanded the largest share of the global infection control market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Large number of hospital and outpatient visits and surgical procedures, increasing focus on reducing the overall healthcare expenditure by curtailing costs of HAIs, growth in pharma and biotech industry, and government measures and policies to implement effective infection control practices have led to the large share of this region in the global infection control market.



Some of the prominent players operating in the global infection control market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Belimed (Switzerland), and MELAG Medizintechnik oHG (Germany) among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections

4.2.2. Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.3. Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Industries in Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization

4.4.3. Rising Importance of Single-Use Medical Protective Barriers

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. End-user Noncompliance with Sterilization Standards



5. Global Infection Control Market, By Product & Solution

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sterilization Products

5.2.1. Sterilizers

5.2.1.1. Steam Sterilizers

5.2.1.2. Low-Temperature Sterilizers

5.2.1.3. Radiation Sterilization

5.2.1.4. Filtration Sterilization

5.2.2. Consumables and Accessories

5.2.2.1. Sterilization Indicators

5.2.2.1.1. Chemical Indicators

5.2.2.1.2. Biological Indicators

5.2.2.2. Sterilants

5.2.2.3. Instrument Packaging & Pouches

5.2.2.4. Other Consumables & Accessories

5.3. Cleaning and Disinfection Products

5.3.1. Equipment

5.3.1.1. Washer Disinfectors

5.3.1.2. Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

5.3.1.3. UV Disinfection Systems

5.3.1.4. Other Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

5.3.2. Consumables & Accessories

5.3.2.1. Disinfectants Market, By Type

5.3.2.1.1. Hand Disinfectants

5.3.2.1.2. Surface Disinfectants

5.3.2.1.3. Skin Disinfectants

5.3.2.1.4. Instrument Disinfectants

5.3.2.2. Disinfectants Market, By Formulation

5.3.2.2.1. Liquid Disinfectors

5.3.2.2.2. Disinfectant Wipes

5.3.2.2.3. Disinfectant Sprays

5.3.2.3. Lubricants & Cleaning Solutions

5.3.2.4. Other Consumables & Accessories

5.4. Endoscope Reprocessing Products

5.4.1. Equipment

5.4.1.1. Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

5.4.1.2. Endoscope Drying, Transport, & Storage Systems

5.4.1.3. Endoscope Tracking Systems

5.4.2. Consumables and Accessories

5.5. Protective Barriers

5.5.1. Gowns & Drapes

5.5.2. Face Masks

5.5.3. Covers and Closures

5.5.4. Goggles

5.6. Software



6. Global Infection Control Market, By End-user

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.3. Medical Device Companies

6.4. Life Science Industry

6.5. Other End-users



7. Global Infection Control Market, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1.U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Sterilization Products Market Share Analysis, By Key Companies (2018)

8.5. Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market Share Analysis, By Key Companies (2018)



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. STERIS plc

9.2. Cantel Medical

9.3. Getinge AB

9.4. Ecolab

9.5. M Company

9.6. Advanced Sterilization Products

9.7. Sotera Health LLC

9.8. MMM Group

9.9. Matachana

9.10. Belimed

