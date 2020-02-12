Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Industrial Automation and Process Control Market by Product Type (DCS, PLC, SCADA, PLM), Industry Vertical (Textile, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Life Sciences, Automotive, Packaging) - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia Industrial Automation & Process Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $4.97 billion by 2025.



The growth of industrial automation and process control in Southeast Asia is majorly supported by government initiatives, growing demand for industrial automation backed by growing production demands, and the advent of Industry 4.0. Growing needs for mass production and mounting pressure for reducing operational cost is also contributing to the overall growth of this market. However, high capital investment and the direct impact of industrial automation on employment are the major restraining factors for the consistent growth of this market.



Based on product type Southeast Asia industrial automation & process control market is segmented into product lifecycle management, distributed control system, supervisory control, and data acquisition system, variable frequency drive, general motion control, programmable logic controller, sensors & transmitters, manufacturing execution system, flowmeters, machine safety systems, enterprise asset management, human-machine interface, process safety system, operator training simulators.

At present, product lifecycle management commanded the largest share of the Southeast Asia industrial automation & process control market by product type and expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the fact that product lifecycle management reduces the product time to market. It also aids industry verticals to decrease their overall production cost and facilitates better communications between departments.

However, a programmable logic controller is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. PLC can continuously monitor and help industry to make decisions based on the data collected. This certainly helps industries to save a considerable amount of time, money, and energy spent on impulsive decisions.



Based on industry vertical, the Southeast Asia industrial automation & process control market is majorly segmented into the process industry and discrete industry. In 2019, the process industry dominated the overall Southeast Asia industrial automation and process control market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The process industry offers immense opportunities to incorporate disruptive technologies such as robots and automation & process control.

The process industry consists of some of the fastest-growing industries such as oil & gas, energy & power system, food & beverage, and chemical & petrochemical among others. All these industries are rapidly incorporating automation & process control especially, in Southeast Asia region. Furthermore, local government's encouragement for improving existing manufacturing systems and boost efficiency is helping the process industry grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the major countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In 2019, Singapore commanded the largest share of Southeast Asia industrial automation & process control market followed by Vietnam and Thailand. The large share of this country is attributed to the high per capita income in the region with the manufacturing industry as a major contributor to it.

The high advent of Industry 4.0 and rapid automation of industrial manufacturing & processing industry backed by strong government initiatives such as National Robotics Program is also aiding Singapore to emerge as the most dominating country in the Southeast Asia industrial automation & process control market.



Key players operating in the Southeast Asia industrial automation & process control market are Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Corporation (U.S.), Universal Robots (Denmark), Schneider Electric S.E. (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Scott Automation and Robotics (Australia), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.



