Our reports on global data center storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing deployment of edge computing. In addition, increasing volume, velocity, veracity, and variety (4vs) of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the global data center storage market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global data center storage market is segmented as below:



Deployment

SAN System

NAS System

DAS System

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global data center storage market growth

This study identifies increasing volume, velocity, veracity, and variety (4vs) of data as the prime reasons driving the global data center storage market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global data center storage market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global data center storage market, including some of the vendors such as Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp. and Pure Storage Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





