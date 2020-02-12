NEW YORK, NY , Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Aiera is announcing that it has raised $7 million through the sale of its Series A Preferred Stock to investors led by Fin Venture Capital and including Macquarie Group, Citi Markets FinTech Investments, and Franklin Templeton.

An event intelligence and insights platform founded by former Internet equity research analyst, Ken Sena (CEO), and Amazon Alexa engineering lead, Bryan Healey (CTO), Aiera began as a collaboration on how natural language processing could improve investment workflow. Aiera now covers over 30K live events per year, including earnings calls, analyst days, management conferences, and more, tying these events to millions of documents it is simultaneously processing and analyzing, and offering users the ability to set intelligent monitors to track what matters to them most.

"Aiera is emerging as the center of the desktop and mobile for the asset management community," says Logan Allin, General Partner and Founder at Fin Venture Capital. Logan Allin has joined Chip Hazard, General Partner of Flybridge, as a board director in connection with the Series A transactions. Diane Schumaker-Krieg, formerly Global Head of Research, Economics & Strategy for Wells Fargo, will be joining as an independent director. Additionally, Joe Boerio, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Franklin Templeton, Miki Edelman, Head of Strategic Client Solutions for Macquarie Group, and Gavin Skinner, COO of Citi Research will participate in a board observer capacity.

"I am excited to be joining the Aiera Board at this pivotal time in the evolution of investment research,“ said Diane Schumaker-Krieg. "Aiera's ML-enabled tools allow analysts and portfolio managers to consume huge amounts of relevant data, from events and filings to news and research, with greater efficiency in a post-MiFID ll world. I believe that Ken, Bryan and their team have the vision, skill, and discipline to take Aiera's platform capabilities to the next level.“

The Aiera platform currently covers nearly 7K global equities and processes and analyzes approximately 100K pieces of research, media, and new document types each day. Last year, in partnership with Gridspace, Aiera expanded to live events, including earnings calls, analyst days, management conferences, and more.

In commenting on the fundraising, Ken Sena (CEO) said, "Aiera is doing more every day to help its users manage the communication between issuers and investors, and we look forward to continuing to improve our event and streaming experience with more domain-specific transcription capability, deeper document and source discovery, advanced tool customization, and greater language availability."

Aiera was seeded by Flybridge Capital and, with this additional funding, has now raised more than $10 million to further its quest to be the leading event intelligence and insights platform for the investment community.

Aiera is an event intelligence and insights platform that leverages adaptive deep learning to enhance active fundamental investment strategies. Using advanced linguistics and predictive modeling, Aiera offers investment managers and other professionals the ability to automatically and proactively monitor all public earnings calls and events in real-time, as well as across broker research, media, SEC filings, meeting notes, and more. For individuals looking to schedule a demo, please contact us at www.aiera.com.

Fin Venture Capital is headed by Founder/Managing General Partner, Logan Allin, and includes six team members based in Silicon Valley. Fin is focused on early stage (Seed/A entry points) B2B, principally Enterprise SaaS FinTech companies within six sub-sectors: Alternative Lending, Asset Management, Real Estate Tech, InsureTech, Blockchain Enterprise Applications, and Enabling Tech. Fin principally focuses on the US, but is active in Europe, Israel, and Southeast Asia. As former corporate and start-up operators, the Fin team takes a hands-on approach, helping its portfolio companies with access to capital (equity/debt), talent sourcing, and business development support. Fin is building a Global Financial Platform that will provide its investors with unique fund strategies and co-investment opportunities alongside the fund and in Special Situation Growth/Late stage companies. The Fin team currently has 14 portfolio companies and was named the 2nd most active FinTech VC in 2018 by BTIG.

