NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Diane Schumaker-Krieg, formerly Managing Director and Global Head of Research, Economics & Strategy for Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (WFS), is joining the Aiera board as Independent Director.

Diane brings over 30 years of leadership experience on Wall Street and was recognized by American Banker as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Finance” for 9 consecutive years (2010 – 2018).

“Diane has advanced consciousness across the workplace,” says Ken Sena, Aiera CEO, and “is not afraid to shake up the status quo. She champions innovative thinking as a means of serving all stakeholders, without losing sight of fairness and the importance of giving back.”

As Global Research Director, Diane built a world-class team of 300 research professionals and achieved top rankings across sectors and asset classes. She co-chaired the WFS Diversity & Inclusion Council and created the Managing Director Promotion Committee, which she chaired for 10 years. Diane served on the Wells Fargo & Company Management Committee, as well as the Wells Fargo Securities Board of Managers, responsible for the strategic direction, governance, regulation & compliance oversight, and human capital leadership of the subsidiary’s ~4500 team members. Prior to Wells Fargo, Diane was co-Head of U.S. Equity Research for Credit Suisse Group AG.

Diane joins the board with Logan Allin, General Partner at Fin Venture Capital, and Chip Hazard, General Partner at Flybridge Capital. Additionally, participating in a board-observer capacity, are Joe Boerio, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Franklin Templeton, Miki Edelman, Head of Strategic Client Solutions for Macquarie Group, and Gavin Skinner, COO of Citi Research.

About Aiera

Aiera is an event intelligence and insights platform that leverages adaptive deep learning to enhance active fundamental investment strategies. Using advanced linguistics and predictive modeling, Aiera offers investment managers and other professionals tooling, including smart search, alerts, summarization and more, to help automatically monitor nearly the full body of publicly accessible and privately permissioned information, including live earnings events, broker research, media, SEC filings, internal research, meeting notes, and more. The Aiera platform currently covers nearly 7K global equities and processes and analyzes approximately 100K pieces of research, media, and new document types each day. Earlier this year, in partnership with Gridspace, Aiera expanded to live events, including earnings calls, analyst days, management conferences, and more. Aiera was originally seeded by Flybridge Capital and has now raised more than $10 million with its most recently announced raises. For investors looking to schedule a demo, please contact us at Aiera.com.

Jon Teall 212-317-8296 jteall@teallassociates.com