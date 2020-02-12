PR N°. C2942C



STMicroelectronics’ participation at MWC 2020 Barcelona and Embedded World Nuremberg

Geneva, February 12, 2020 – STMicroelectronics has been closely following the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and has taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees worldwide.

As an additional measure, the company has taken the decision to withdraw from exhibiting at MWC 2020 in Barcelona and at Embedded World in Nuremberg later this month.

The invitation-only analyst and media event at MWC 2020, hosted by ST executive management, is confirmed to take place at La Fira at the scheduled date and time. As already planned, the presentation and Q&A will be available live at http://investors.st.com .

We thank the GSMA and the NürnbergMesse GmbH for their understanding and we look forward to attending and supporting their events in the future.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment