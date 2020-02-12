New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153835/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global friction stir welding equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from automotive industry. In addition, use of new materials by industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global friction stir welding equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global friction stir welding equipment market is segmented as below:



End-user

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Railway Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Others

Product

Fixed FSW Equipment

Mobile FSW Equipment

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global friction stir welding equipment market growth

This study identifies use of new materials by industries as the prime reasons driving the global friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global friction stir welding equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global friction stir welding equipment market , including some of the vendors such as Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Manufacturing Technology Inc., Midea Group (KUKA AG), Norsk Hydro ASA, PaR Systems LLC and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153835/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001