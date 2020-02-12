New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Casting Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04125033/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of x-ray casting defect recognition increases efficiency. In addition, incorporating casting process simulation technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the global metal casting market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global metal casting market is segmented as below:



End-user

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace And Defense

Others.

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global metal casting market growth

This study identifies incorporating casting process simulation technology as the prime reasons driving the global metal casting market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global metal casting market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global metal casting market, including some of the vendors such as Acast, Alcast Co., Alcoa Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bühler AG, Form Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG and TOSHIBA MACHINE Co. Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





