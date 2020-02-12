Fourth Quarter 201 9 Results and Financial Highlights



Record Revenues of $67.4 million, up 6% from the fourth quarter of 2018





Non-GAAP operating income and margin of $9.5 million and 14%, respectively





Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23; GAAP EPS of $0.15

Full Year 201 9 Results and Financial Highlights

Record Revenues of $252.1 million, up 8% from 2018





Non-GAAP operating income and margin of $33.5 million and 13%, respectively





Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84, up 53% from 2018; GAAP EPS of $0.47





Net cash provided by operating activities of $53 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“We are pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter, with record quarterly bookings and revenues,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “Radware today is at a stronger financial, technological and competitive position than it has ever been. The intensity and complexity of the cyber-attacks landscape continue to drive demand for managed security services and strong growth in our cloud and subscriptions business. We look forward to continuing to bring value to our customers as we address additional cyber security challenges, while delivering growth and profitability.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $67.4 million, up 6% from revenues of $63.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018:

Revenues in the Americas region were $29.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 7% compared to revenues of $27.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Revenues in the APAC region were $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 32% from revenues of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Revenues in the EMEA region were $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down 11% from revenues of $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $11.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2019

Revenues for the full year of 2019 totaled $252.1 million, up 8% from revenues of $234.4 million for the full year of 2018:

Revenues in the Americas region were $106.4 million for the full year of 2019, up 4% from revenues of $102.5 in the full year of 2018.





Revenues in the APAC region were $70.4 million for the full year of 2019, up 25% from revenues of $56.2 in the full year of 2018.





Revenues in the EMEA region were $75.3 million for the full year of 2019, down 1% from revenues of $75.8 in the full year of 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the full year of 2019 was $22.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the full year of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2019 was $40.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $26.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the full year of 2018.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $427.7 million, up from $401.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $4.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the full year of 2019 totaled $52.9 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, other income, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." For example, when we discuss the strong growth in our cloud and subscriptions business, we are using forward-looking statements. In addition, the announced financial results are preliminary, unaudited and subject to year-end audit adjustment. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism or the impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak; intense competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and in our industry in general; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 40,751 45,203 Available-for-sale marketable securities 36,924 15,742 Short-term bank deposits 100,276 255,454 Trade receivables, net 22,610 17,166 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,032 7,071 Inventories 13,940 18,401 222,533 359,037 Long-term investments Available-for-sale marketable securities 112,696 84,669 Long-term bank deposits 137,095 - Severance pay funds 2,300 2,973 252,091 87,642 Property and equipment, net 22,971 23,677 Intangible assets, net 14,481 9,467 Other long-term assets 24,293 20,724 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,144 - Goodwill 41,144 32,174 Total assets 595,657 532,721 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 6,878 4,483 Deferred revenues 79,239 83,955 Operating lease liabilities 5,193 - Other payables and accrued expenses 34,689 29,596 125,999 118,034 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 50,888 43,796 Operating lease liabilities 13,914 - Other long-term liabilities 9,525 6,934 74,327 50,730 Shareholders' equity Share capital 710 693 Additional paid-in capital 414,581 383,536 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,145 (1,110) Treasury stock, at cost (145,226) (120,717) Retained earnings 124,121 101,555 Total shareholders' equity 395,331 363,957 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 595,657 532,721





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 67,362 63,817 252,072 234,404 Cost of revenues 11,994 11,117 45,174 41,675 Gross profit 55,368 52,700 206,898 192,729 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 16,103 13,945 61,841 57,674 Selling and marketing 29,121 28,137 109,556 111,386 General and administrative 4,375 4,294 18,584 16,145 Total operating expenses, net 49,599 46,376 189,981 185,205 Operating income 5,769 6,324 16,917 7,524 Financial income, net 2,745 2,397 8,792 7,274 Income before taxes on income 8,514 8,721 25,709 14,798 Taxes on income 1,183 778 3,143 3,063 Net income 7,331 7,943 22,566 11,735 Basic net earnings per share 0.16 0.17 0.48 0.26 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 46,900,711 46,357,278 46,816,899 45,289,296 Diluted net earnings per share 0.15 0.16 0.47 0.25 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 48,304,507 48,279,751 48,523,120 47,691,868





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 55,368 52,700 206,898 192,729 Stock-based compensation 53 50 224 221 Amortization of intangible assets 486 212 2,304 866 Non-GAAP gross profit 55,907 52,962 209,426 193,816 GAAP research and development, net 16,103 13,945 61,841 57,674 Stock-based compensation 791 694 2,855 3,123 Acquisition costs - 20 - 20 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 15,312 13,231 58,986 54,531 GAAP selling and marketing 29,121 28,137 109,556 111,386 Stock-based compensation 1,696 1,727 6,954 7,071 Amortization of intangible assets 17 21 69 82 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,408 26,389 102,533 104,233 GAAP general and administrative 4,375 4,294 18,584 16,145 Stock-based compensation 742 775 3,032 2,087 Acquisition costs (18) (222) 246 (222) Litigation costs - 202 883 829 Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,651 3,539 14,423 13,451 GAAP total operating expenses, net 49,599 46,376 189,981 185,205 Stock-based compensation 3,229 3,196 12,841 12,281 Acquisition costs (18) (202) 246 (202) Amortization of intangible assets 17 21 69 82 Litigation costs - 202 883 829 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 46,371 43,159 175,942 172,215 GAAP operating income 5,769 6,324 16,917 7,524 Stock-based compensation 3,282 3,246 13,065 12,502 Acquisition costs (18) (202) 246 (202) Amortization of intangible assets 503 233 2,373 948 Litigation costs - 202 883 829 Non-GAAP operating income 9,536 9,803 33,484 21,601 GAAP financial income, net 2,745 2,397 8,792 7,274 Other gain adjustment - - (563) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (148) (59) 2,270 196 Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,597 2,338 10,499 7,470 GAAP income before taxes on income 8,514 8,721 25,709 14,798 Stock-based compensation 3,282 3,246 13,065 12,502 Acquisition costs (18) (202) 246 (202) Amortization of intangible assets 503 233 2,373 948 Litigation costs - 202 883 829 Other gain adjustment - - (563) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (148) (59) 2,270 196 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 12,133 12,141 43,983 29,071 GAAP taxes on income 1,183 778 3,143 3,063 Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets 39 - 286 - Tax related to other gain adjustment - - (52) - Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,222 778 3,377 3,063 GAAP net income 7,331 7,943 22,566 11,735 Stock-based compensation 3,282 3,246 13,065 12,502 Acquisition costs (18) (202) 246 (202) Amortization of intangible assets 503 233 2,373 948 Litigation costs - 202 883 829 Other gain adjustment - - (563) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (148) (59) 2,270 196 Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets (39) - (286) - Tax related to other gain adjustment - - 52 - Non-GAAP net income 10,911 11,363 40,606 26,008 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.15 0.16 0.47 0.25 Stock-based compensation 0.07 0.07 0.27 0.26 Acquisition costs (0.00) (0.00) 0.01 (0.00) Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.00 0.05 0.02 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 Other gain adjustment 0.00 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.00) (0.00) 0.05 0.00 Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets (0.00) 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 Tax related to other gain adjustment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.23 0.24 0.84 0.55 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 48,304,507 48,279,751 48,523,120 47,691,868



