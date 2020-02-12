﻿﻿F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 12 February 2020, 13.00 EET

F-Secure Annual Report 2019 published

F-Secure Corporation's Annual Report for 2019 has been published. The report is attached to this release and it will also be uploaded to the company website.

The Annual Report includes the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Statement and the Statement of Corporate Responsibility. The report is available in Finnish and English.





Contact information:



Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com





Attachment