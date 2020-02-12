New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Burner Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016580/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing fuel prices and improvement in efficiency of industrial burners. In addition, installation of chp is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial burner market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global industrial burner market is segmented as below:



End-user

Food And Beverages

Chemicals And Petrochemicals

Pulp And Paper

Power Generation

Oil And Gas

Textiles

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global industrial burner market growth

This study identifies installation of chp as the prime reasons driving the global industrial burner market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global industrial burner market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial burner market, including some of the vendors such as Alzeta Corp., ANDRITZ AG, Baltur Spa, Bloom Engineering Inc., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. and Oilon Group Oy .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





