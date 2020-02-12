CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that its biorepository in Rostock, Germany, which they believe holds the largest diversity of positive tested cases in the field of inherited rare diseases, has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The CAP’s Biorepository Accreditation Program is designed to improve the quality and consistency of biorepositories through requirements for standardization that will result in high-quality human specimens and genetic materials that can be used to support research.



“CENTOGENE is proud to be the first biorepository to receive this accreditation from the CAP outside of the U.S., which recognizes our continued commitment to the highest quality standards, our pharmaceutical and scientific collaboration partners,” said Ellen Karges, VP Regulatory Compliance & Quality Management. “CENTOGENE reached another milestone by successfully completing their Biorepository Accreditation in partnership with CAP (College of American Pathologists). As the first Biorepository to receive this accreditation from CAP within Europe, we provide further proof of our commitment to the highest quality for our patients, pharmaceutical and scientific collaboration partners. Furthermore, CENTOGENE maintains the ethical handling of samples for the developing of diagnostic tools and supporting the development of new treatments that will have a positive impact on patients with rare diseases.”

About CAP

CAP is the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and the leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs. CAP, the first in the industry to offer an accreditation program for biorepositories, based the program on the principles of its Laboratory Accreditation Program. The accreditation process, a three-year accreditation cycle, includes on-site inspection, desk review, and optional education modules and gap assessment ─ designed to ensure the highest standard of patient care and application of best practice.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019, or an average of approximately 600 data points per patient.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.

