Over the last decade, the field of cell therapy has rapidly grown, and it holds enormous promise for treating many diseases. In the conference of 2017, specific risks and benefits were assessed of the cell culture and cell therapy bio-manufacturing for the cure of these diseases.



There are still factors like manufacturing maze, investment, logistics and regulatory challenges which prevents the cell and gene therapies to be widely used.

2nd Annual Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Conference will put together a unique platform to provide the exact solutions to these robust manufacturing and bioprocessing challenges, taking place in Boston-USA on 25th & 26th June 2020.



Key Highlights

Bioprocessing of 3D cell culture

CHO cell lines bioprocessing

Automation of cellular therapies

AAV vector production

Process development and monitoring of cell-gene therapies

Optimization of cell-gene therapies

Supply chain and reimbursement issues

Regulatory guidelines cell and gene-based medicines

Why Attend?

Learn the latest advancement and opportunities in the area of manufacturing of cell-gene therapies

Gain insights in the area of the automated and most effective manufacturing processes

Network with the key professionals addressing the strategies of supply chain and regulatory hurdles

Agenda



Day 1: Thursday June 25th



CELL CULTURE TO CELL THERAPY



Self-regulated bioprocessing through bioreactor system for monitored 3D cell culture

09:00 - 09:30



Multi-omics study on CHO cell lines engineering and bioprocessing

09:30 - 10:00



Solution provider presentation

10:00 - 10:30



Morning refreshment and One on One Networking

10:30 - 11:20



CELL THERAPY BIOPROCESSING AND DEVELOPMENT



Next generation engineered T cells for cell therapy

11:20 - 11:50 Jan Joseph Melenhorst, Adjunct Associate Professor, Upenn



Automation of cellular therapies: challenges and solutions

11:50 - 12:20



Solution provider presentation

12:20 - 12:50



Lunch and One on One Networking

12:50 - 13:50



Development of Stem Cell Derived Exosomes for Clinical Applications

13:50 - 14:20 Ian McNiece, Vice President, Aegle Therapeutics



Bioprocessing of recombinant adenoassociated virus production by fluorescence spectroscopy

14:20 - 14:50



Afternoon refreshment and One on One Networking

14:50 - 15:20



PROCESS MONITORING & QUALITY CONTROL



Process development of antigen-specific T cells

16:10 - 16:40 Patrick J. Hanley, Director of GMP for Immunotherapy, The Children's Research Institute



Establishing iPSC cell banks derived using reagents and workflows optimized for cell therapy manufacturing

16:40 - 17:10



Glycolysis restriction through fermentation technology to preserve T-cell functions and checkpoint therapy

17:10 - 17:40



Closing remarks by Chairperson

17:40 - 17:45



Drinks reception

17:45 - 18:45



End of Conference

18:45 - 18:45



Day 2: Friday June 26th



Scale up of allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing in single-use bioreactors: Challenges, insights and solutions

09:00 - 09:30



Cell therapy: progress in manufacturing and assessments of potency

09:30 - 10:00



Solution provider presentation

10:00 - 10:30



Morning refreshment and One on One Networking

10:30 - 11:20



Panel Discussion: Autologous vs Allogenic

11:20 - 11:50



Quality control and effective purification methods for cell therapy product lines

11:50 - 12:20



Solution provider presentation

12:20 - 12:50



Lunch and One on One Networking

12:50 - 13:50



LOGISTICS, REGULATORY & INVESTMENT



Building a leading edge supply chain, while maintaining flexibility

13:50 - 14:20 Devyn Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Sigilon Therapeutics



Raw and starting material control for cell-based medicines

14:20 - 14:50



FDA guidelines for regulatory issues involved cell therapy manufacturing

14:50 - 15:20



Closing remarks by Chairperson

15:20 - 15:25



End of Conference

15:25 - 15:25

