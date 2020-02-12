Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd Annual Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the last decade, the field of cell therapy has rapidly grown, and it holds enormous promise for treating many diseases. In the conference of 2017, specific risks and benefits were assessed of the cell culture and cell therapy bio-manufacturing for the cure of these diseases.
There are still factors like manufacturing maze, investment, logistics and regulatory challenges which prevents the cell and gene therapies to be widely used.
2nd Annual Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Conference will put together a unique platform to provide the exact solutions to these robust manufacturing and bioprocessing challenges, taking place in Boston-USA on 25th & 26th June 2020.
Key Highlights
Why Attend?
Agenda
Day 1: Thursday June 25th
CELL CULTURE TO CELL THERAPY
Self-regulated bioprocessing through bioreactor system for monitored 3D cell culture
09:00 - 09:30
Multi-omics study on CHO cell lines engineering and bioprocessing
09:30 - 10:00
Solution provider presentation
10:00 - 10:30
Morning refreshment and One on One Networking
10:30 - 11:20
CELL THERAPY BIOPROCESSING AND DEVELOPMENT
Next generation engineered T cells for cell therapy
11:20 - 11:50 Jan Joseph Melenhorst, Adjunct Associate Professor, Upenn
Automation of cellular therapies: challenges and solutions
11:50 - 12:20
Solution provider presentation
12:20 - 12:50
Lunch and One on One Networking
12:50 - 13:50
Development of Stem Cell Derived Exosomes for Clinical Applications
13:50 - 14:20 Ian McNiece, Vice President, Aegle Therapeutics
Bioprocessing of recombinant adenoassociated virus production by fluorescence spectroscopy
14:20 - 14:50
Afternoon refreshment and One on One Networking
14:50 - 15:20
PROCESS MONITORING & QUALITY CONTROL
Process development of antigen-specific T cells
16:10 - 16:40 Patrick J. Hanley, Director of GMP for Immunotherapy, The Children's Research Institute
Establishing iPSC cell banks derived using reagents and workflows optimized for cell therapy manufacturing
16:40 - 17:10
Glycolysis restriction through fermentation technology to preserve T-cell functions and checkpoint therapy
17:10 - 17:40
Closing remarks by Chairperson
17:40 - 17:45
Drinks reception
17:45 - 18:45
End of Conference
18:45 - 18:45
Day 2: Friday June 26th
Scale up of allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing in single-use bioreactors: Challenges, insights and solutions
09:00 - 09:30
Cell therapy: progress in manufacturing and assessments of potency
09:30 - 10:00
Solution provider presentation
10:00 - 10:30
Morning refreshment and One on One Networking
10:30 - 11:20
Panel Discussion: Autologous vs Allogenic
11:20 - 11:50
Quality control and effective purification methods for cell therapy product lines
11:50 - 12:20
Solution provider presentation
12:20 - 12:50
Lunch and One on One Networking
12:50 - 13:50
LOGISTICS, REGULATORY & INVESTMENT
Building a leading edge supply chain, while maintaining flexibility
13:50 - 14:20 Devyn Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Sigilon Therapeutics
Raw and starting material control for cell-based medicines
14:20 - 14:50
FDA guidelines for regulatory issues involved cell therapy manufacturing
14:50 - 15:20
Closing remarks by Chairperson
15:20 - 15:25
End of Conference
15:25 - 15:25
