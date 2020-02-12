Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tax Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Tax Type (Indirect Tax and Direct Tax), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tax management market is expected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2019 to USD 27 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period.



The tax management market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services. The market is also segmented by tax type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.

Increasing volume of financial transactions across verticals due to digitalization, complex nature of the tax system, and vigilance of tax administrators



Factors driving the growth of the tax management market include the increasing volume of financial transactions across verticals due to digitalization, the complex nature of the existing tax system, and the increased vigilance of tax administrators.



Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The intensely competitive market scenario has encouraged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt tax management software and services for faster and cost-effective compliance. For instance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates that businesses with less than USD 1 million in revenue have to incur almost two-thirds of business compliance costs.

Usually, such costs are larger, relative to revenues or assets, for SMEs than for large enterprises. Additionally, due to the complex tax codes, SMEs can understate their revenues and overstate their expenses and thus underpay their taxes. These challenges have further driven the adoption of tax management software and services from SMEs.



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance vertical to hold the highest market share in 2019



Banking, Financial Institutes and Insurance (BFSI) are a vertical characterized by the digitalization and an increasing number of customers using various banking applications. This has resulted in the exponential growth of data in the banking and financial services vertical. Government regulations in this sector are complex and sensitive.

BFSI includes domestic and foreign banks, insurance and reinsurance companies, asset management companies, non-banking finance companies. The increasing number of financial transactions is one of the major factors driving the adoption of tax management software in the BFSI vertical.



Asia Pacific tax management market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is attributed to the increasing adoption of tax management software to match the rapid pace of advancement. However, low awareness about the benefits of tax management software and services poses a big hurdle in tax management software adoption across the region.



