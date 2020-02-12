Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tax Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Tax Type (Indirect Tax and Direct Tax), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tax management market is expected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2019 to USD 27 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period.
The tax management market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services. The market is also segmented by tax type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.
Increasing volume of financial transactions across verticals due to digitalization, complex nature of the tax system, and vigilance of tax administrators
Factors driving the growth of the tax management market include the increasing volume of financial transactions across verticals due to digitalization, the complex nature of the existing tax system, and the increased vigilance of tax administrators.
Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The intensely competitive market scenario has encouraged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt tax management software and services for faster and cost-effective compliance. For instance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates that businesses with less than USD 1 million in revenue have to incur almost two-thirds of business compliance costs.
Usually, such costs are larger, relative to revenues or assets, for SMEs than for large enterprises. Additionally, due to the complex tax codes, SMEs can understate their revenues and overstate their expenses and thus underpay their taxes. These challenges have further driven the adoption of tax management software and services from SMEs.
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance vertical to hold the highest market share in 2019
Banking, Financial Institutes and Insurance (BFSI) are a vertical characterized by the digitalization and an increasing number of customers using various banking applications. This has resulted in the exponential growth of data in the banking and financial services vertical. Government regulations in this sector are complex and sensitive.
BFSI includes domestic and foreign banks, insurance and reinsurance companies, asset management companies, non-banking finance companies. The increasing number of financial transactions is one of the major factors driving the adoption of tax management software in the BFSI vertical.
Asia Pacific tax management market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The high growth of the market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is attributed to the increasing adoption of tax management software to match the rapid pace of advancement. However, low awareness about the benefits of tax management software and services poses a big hurdle in tax management software adoption across the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 North America Tax Management Market, By Component and Country
4.3 Market Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of Financial Transactions Across Verticals Due to Digitalization
5.2.1.2 Complex Nature of the Tax System
5.2.1.3 Vigilance by Tax Administrators
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Theft of Confidential Data
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of the Blockchain Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Regular Amendments in Tax Laws
5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardized Tax Rules
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Case Study 1: Integration of Transaction Tax Processes with Other Finance Applications from Different Geographic Locations
5.3.2 Case Study 2: Implementing Automated Sales Tax Calculation Solution to Comply with Tax Rates of Each Country
5.3.3 Case Study 3: Addressing VAT/GST Challenges by Implementing Automatic VAT Recovery and Compliance Solution
5.4 Monetization Model
5.4.1 Scalable Pricing Model
5.4.2 Pay Per Return Policy
5.4.3 Freemium Pricing Model
6 Tax Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Tax Management Market, By Tax Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Indirect Tax
7.3 Direct Tax
8 Tax Management Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Tax Management Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Tax Management Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
10.3 IT and Telecom
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Energy and Utilities
10.6 Retail
10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.8 Media and Entertainment
10.9 Others
11 Tax Management Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements
12.2.2 Business Expansions
12.2.3 Acquisitions
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Avalara
13.3 ADP
13.4 Intuit
13.5 Thomson Reuters
13.6 Wolters Kluwer
13.7 Blucora
13.8 H&R Block
13.9 SAP
13.10 Sovos
13.11 Vertex
13.12 Canopy Tax
13.13 DAVO Technologies
13.14 Defmacro Software
13.15 Drake Software
13.16 Sailotech
13.17 Taxback International
13.18 TaxCloud
13.19 TaxJar
13.20 TaxSlayer
13.21 Xero
13.22 Right to Win
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
